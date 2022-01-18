Man shot, killed Monday night in Tacoma

Stephanie Pedersen
A man died Monday night after he was shot in Tacoma on South Sheridan Avenue, police said.

South Sound 911 received a call around 5:41 p.m. that a man was shot in the 800 block. Officers found an unresponsive man inside the front door of a residence, according to a news release. It’s unclear if the man lived there.

Officials said life-saving measures were immediately started, but he later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

There was a law enforcement presence late Monday night at the house where crime scene technicians and detectives were investigating the homicide.

Officers from the Tacoma Police Department expand the crime scene where a man was shot in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. According to a tweet from the Tacoma Police Department, a man was shot and found unresponsive at the scene when first responders arrived. The man was transported to a hospital where he later died from the injuries.
