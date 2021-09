A man was shot dead at a Greenacres motel and a woman suspected of being involved was detained, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at Paul’s Motel in the 5400 block of Lake Worth Road, near 52nd Drive South.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived at the motel, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The female was detained at the scene.