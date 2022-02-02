Man shot, killed by Mpls. police was armed with handgun, interim chief says

Minneapolis police shot and killed a man armed with a handgun Wednesday morning near a downtown apartment building across from Orchestra Hall while serving an arrest warrant, according to officials and community activists.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 7 a.m. at the Bolero Flat Apartment Homes, at 1117 S. Marquette Av. Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said that members of the department's SWAT team were in the area serving search warrants on behalf of St. Paul police in connection with a homicide investigation. She said that officers used a key fob to enter the apartment building and approached the target apartment, which residents said was on the seventh floor.

"They loudly and repeatedly announced 'police search warrant,'" she said, before they entered the unit. Within nine seconds of coming inside, officers encountered a man who she said was holding a handgun. What happened next remains murky, but Huffman said that one of the officers on the scene shot the man. Officers rendered aid and carried the man outside, where paramedics took over. The man died later at a nearby hospital.

Huffman said that a loaded 5.7 millimeter handgun was recovered at the scene.

It was unclear whether the man shot was the person who was being sought by law enforcement.

"This is the call that no police chief wants to receive," Huffman said, calling the episode "wrenching" for all involved.

She declined to take questions. But as she, Frey and other officials filed out of the room, Huffman confirmed that she had seen body camera footage of the incident. In the past, authorities have taken weeks, sometimes months, to release video from police shootings, but local officials have promised to do so more quickly in future cases.

Mayor Jacob Frey said at the news conference that authorities were still gathering details, but that "Truth and transparency as has always been the case is the guiding principle" in handling the case.

On Wednesday morning, police and the BCA remained on scene at the apartment, with the entire stretch of Marquette in front blocked off with crime scene tape. Although the building was secured, residents were able to come and go. Three residents who live on the floor where the shooting occurred said they didn't hear anything, although one said the apartment where the shooting occurred is one of two separated from the rest of the units on the floor, while the rest were vacant.

Keri Coquemont said she first heard about the shooting after a neighbor knocked on her door.

"I didn't hear anything," she said. "It's a long hallway and it happened on the other end of the hallway."

Coquemont said she didn't know the name of the man, but believed he was staying with a girlfriend.

Attorney and civil rights activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong said in a Facebook post earlier Wednesday that she received a call from Huffman informing her about the shooting.

"An MPD swat team was apparently executing a search warrant for the St. Paul Police in a homicide case. The person was shot and killed," Levy-Armstrong wrote. "I asked Chief Huffman if she had seen the body camera footage and she has not. They are waiting for it to be uploaded into the system this AM."

A spokesperson for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates most police shootings statewide, confirmed that agents and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.

While the man's name and identity hadn't been released as of midday Wednesday morning, Ward 6 Council Member Jamal Osman expressed his frustration with a lack of information about the incident.

Referencing Levy-Armstrong's post, without naming her, Osman wrote on Twitter that it was "disrespectful" for Huffman to call activists "instead the only Somali Council Member" about the incident.

The incident is sure to revive a simmering debate over police raids.

So-called "no-knock" warrants, warrants that allow police to enter a property without announcing their presence beforehand, have been banned in cities like Louisville, Ky. after they resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians.

Minneapolis police have not said whether the warrant executed Wednesday was a "no knock" warrant.

While police have defended the practice as necessary for keeping officers safe while apprehending violent suspects, critics say it puts lives at risk.

Minneapolis restricted the practice in November 2020 as part of a suite of reforms that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Under the policy, officers must identify themselves as "police" and announce their purpose as "search warrant" before entering any domicile — regardless of whether a judge signed off on an "unannounced" or "no-knock" entry. Once inside, officers are instructed to periodically repeat those announcements in case occupants didn't hear them. The same rules, which mirror those already in place across the river in St. Paul, also apply for arrest warrants.

The practice, most often used by SWAT officers, should help maintain the element of surprise and preservation of evidence while eliminating confusion about who's entering the building, a police spokesman said at the time.

Under the revised guidelines, no-knock warrants would be acceptable only in high-risk circumstances such as a hostage situation, when "giving an announcement would create an imminent threat of physical harm to victims, officers or the public."

If investigators want an exception to search a residence without warning, they will need express permission from the chief or a designee.

In the past, MPD executed an average 139 no-knock warrants a year.

The change put Minneapolis more in line with cities including Louisville; Houston; Memphis; Indianapolis and Aurora, Colo., as well as the states of Oregon, Florida and Virginia.

The American Civil Liberties Union urged law enforcement agencies to ban no-knock warrants following the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times by police on March 13 after three narcotics officers used a no-knock warrant to bust down the door of her apartment during a late-night drug investigation.

Her boyfriend mistook the raid for a home invasion and fired back, striking a detective. Police were looking for Taylor's ex, who was already in custody. No drugs were found.