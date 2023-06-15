Man shot, killed by Navajo police during domestic disturbance call

A disturbance call for an intoxicated man ended with the man being fatally shot Thursday morning by the Navajo Police Department at a Kaibeto home, the agency said on Facebook.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a home and refusing to leave, according to police. Officers couldn't locate the man and when they left they received another call about the same man on the porch trying to force his way back into the residence, police said.

An officer deployed a stun gun when the suspect became "combative" upon being met by the officer, police said in a Facebook post. The man was unaffected and physically attacked the officer, taking the stun gun and attempting to use it on the officer, according to police.

The officer shot the man and then rendered aid, according to police, but the man died soon after.

The department has not identified the man who died. Police could not be reached for further comment.

The shooting has been referred to the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further investigation, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot dead by Navajo police