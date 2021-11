Nov. 8—A man was shot in the head and killed in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening.

Albuquerque police spokesman Hence Williams said that officers were called to Mountain and San Mateo NE at around 6:45 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then found a man face down on the ground, he said.

Williams said the man was dead when officers arrived on scene.

Police didn't release any additional details about the case Sunday night.