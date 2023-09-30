Man shot, killed near apartment complex in Kansas City Saturday morning, police say

A man died after being shot near a Kansas City apartment complex Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., officers arrived at the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

There, they discovered a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene and declared the man dead.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown, and no one is in custody. Detectives are processing the scene and looking for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.