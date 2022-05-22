Man shot and killed near bar and grill, police say

Gunfire near a Memphis bar and grill in the early morning hours Sunday left a man dead, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the El Malecon Bar and Grill on Winchester Rd.

When police arrived, a man was already dead of a gunshot wound, according to MPD.

Police said they don’t have any information on who pulled the trigger at this time and their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this man’s death, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

