Man shot, killed near Buckeye Road in south Phoenix

Phoenix police were investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot in south Phoenix on Sunday.

At about 10:05 p.m., police said they responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Maricopa Street, just north of Buckeye Road. When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity was not released by police and details regarding what led to the shooting were not available.

An investigation was ongoing, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Investigation ongoing after man shot near Buckeye Road in Phoenix