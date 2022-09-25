Man shot and killed near businesses in airport area, police say

A man lost his life after gunfire erupted overnight near several businesses, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the shooting happened on Directors Row, in an area that contains a church, two beauty salons and a recording studio.

When officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m., one man was already dead of a gunshot wound, according to Memphis Police.

No information about the person responsible has been made public at this time.

If you know anything about the person who pulled the trigger, resulting in this man’s death, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

