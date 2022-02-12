Man shot, killed near Camping World Stadium, Orlando police say

A man died after being shot near Orlando Camping World Stadium on Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Sunset Drive near Herold Drive around 2:25 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot injury, the OPD said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injury, according to the report.

Authorities have not identified a suspect. An investigation on the shooting is ongoing, the OPD said.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com