Man shot, killed near Indian School Road and I-17

Phoenix police responded to a shooting Sunday morning near Indian School Road and Interstate 17.

A man died after being found shot Sunday morning near Indian School Road and Interstate 17.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call in the area and found the unidentified man lying on the road. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said in a statement.

No suspects had been found as of Sunday morning.

