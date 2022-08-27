Man shot and killed near the Liberty Exit

A Buffalo man was shot and killed at about 3 p.m. Friday near the Liberty Park & Ride, near the intersection of State Route 414 and the US 15 interchange, near the Liberty Exit.

Mansfield State Police said Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, was shot near the Liberty Park & Ride and was able to drive his vehicle from the park to an Exxon gas station where he was located by Pennsylvania State Police.

The circumstances of the shooting are actively being investigated, but it appears to be an isolated incident, according to state police. The two vehicles involved in the incident include the victim's black Ford Explorer and a red sedan driven by the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Mansfield, at 570-662-2151.

