Man shot and killed near Memphis interstate, police say

A man is dead after a shooting near a Memphis interstate.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at I-240 and Jackson Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found lying next to a vehicle.

MPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released, and no arrests have been made.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.


