Man shot and killed near Memphis interstate, police say
A man is dead after a shooting near a Memphis interstate.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting at I-240 and Jackson Avenue early Tuesday morning.
The victim was found lying next to a vehicle.
MPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information was released, and no arrests have been made.
Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
