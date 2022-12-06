Man shot and killed near Memphis interstate, police say

A man is dead after a shooting near a Memphis interstate.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at I-240 and Jackson Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found lying next to a vehicle.

MPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released, and no arrests have been made.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

