Man shot, killed near Mooresboro

A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near Mooresboro.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at a residence on Harrill Road, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in regarding gunshots. When investigators arrived, they found a man dead inside of a house.

The man’s name was not being released as of noon Friday while family was being notified, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

“It's an active investigation. We're working it around the clock,” Norman said.

