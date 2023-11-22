Man shot and killed near Rim Road in Fayetteville on Tuesday

A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in a neighborhood off Rim Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Broadmore Drive at 11:50 p.m., police said. There they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in front of a home. The individual, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further details were not released.

Crime scene tape and police vehicles blocks a portion of Broadmore Drive near where a man was shot and killed late Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

