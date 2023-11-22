Man shot and killed near Rim Road in Fayetteville on Tuesday
A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in a neighborhood off Rim Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Broadmore Drive at 11:50 p.m., police said. There they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in front of a home. The individual, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Further details were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.
Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: One killed in a shooting on Broadmore Drive in Fayetteville on Tuesday