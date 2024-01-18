Man who was shot and killed near Tenino has been identified

A man who was shot and killed last week by someone who apparently reacted in self-defense has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner.

Johnny D. Holland, 50, of Utah was shot around 7:50 p.m. Jan. 11, The Olympian previously reported.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies and Tenino police officers were dispatched to the 17800 block of Old Highway 99 after a 911 caller advised that someone had been shot. Deputies found one person dead, The Olympian reported.

The Olympian has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information about what prompted the shooting.

The Utah man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said.

Detectives interviewed the shooter and witnesses and gathered video surveillance, then reported that it appears the shooting happened in self-defense. The man who was shot wasn’t known to the involved parties or witnesses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.