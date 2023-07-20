Man shot and killed near World War II Memorial in downtown Indy. One detained

One man was killed, and one person was detained early Thursday after a shooting near the Indiana World War II Memorial downtown.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers had the area around the memorial and park, near North Pennsylvania Street and East Walnut Street, blocked with crime scene tape.

Officers were called to the park on a report of a person shot just before 7 a.m. and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

"Anytime someone is killed, it's devastating to the community,” Foley said. “I don't want to minimize any particular location of a crime taking place. Certainly, this is a more visible and public location so I understand the concerns some people may have."

Several witnesses have already spoken with police and investigators were waiting on search warrants to look inside backpacks found in the park, Foley said.

Police hope to release additional information on what led to the shooting later Thursday.

“There's no concern for continuing threats to the community,” Foley said. “We have several officers here. The roads are open. This area of the park is going to be closed for several hours but there's no general concern for public safety in the area at this point.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Brad Nuetzman at 317-327-3475 or Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.

Crime scene tape blocks are area near the War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis after a person was found shot and killed there early July 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis shooting: Man killed near World War II Memorial downtown