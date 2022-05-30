Man shot, killed in neighborhood

May 30—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating the city's latest homicide in which a man was shot and killed in an east High Point neighborhood.

Just after 11:45 p.m. Friday, High Point Police Department officers received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Pendleton Court.

Cornelius R. Woods Sr., 49, of High Point, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Woods died on the scene. Police didn't have an update on the homicide as of Monday. Woods' death is the eighth homicide in the city so far this year.

Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul