Man shot, killed in neighborhood near North Rural Street

A man was shot and killed in an east-side neighborhood Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot on East 19th Street – off North Rural Street – about 8:40 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest on the sidewalk near several homes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot and killed Dec. 3, 2021 on East 19th Street, near North Rural Street.

Capt. Becky Lake said police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man fatally shot near East 19th and North Rural streets