A man was shot and killed in Newburgh. Here's what we know

CITY OF NEWBURGH - City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Monday afternoon.

City police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of City Terrace and First Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers found a man with more than one gunshot wound.

The officers provided initial medical treatment to the man. He then was taken by ambulance to nearby Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim.

The investigation is continuing, and police are looking for any witnesses who might have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information about the shooting is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.

