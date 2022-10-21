Man shot, killed on North Goodman Street

A man in his 30s was fatally shot Thursday night in northeast Rochester, marking the city's 67th homicide of 2022.

A passerby called 911 after spotting an unresponsive man on the ground near North Goodman and Keller streets around 9:30 p.m., said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. The man, who was shot at least once in the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating, but have not said what led to the killing. No charges have been filed in connection with the slaying. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

2022 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The 2022 tally is 67. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace slightly ahead of last year's.

