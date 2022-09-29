Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis.
At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information is available.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
