Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis.

At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

