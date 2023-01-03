Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in North Memphis.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Short Street at 10:47 a.m.

They found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is a man who fled in a blue Lexus SUV, MPD said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

