Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday.

At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

