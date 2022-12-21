Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday.
At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.
At 11:57 am, Officers responded to a shooting in the 600 Block of Wells Avenue. A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/EC76OSliQR
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 21, 2022
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There is no suspect information, as this is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 with tips.
