Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday.

At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

At 11:57 am, Officers responded to a shooting in the 600 Block of Wells Avenue. A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/EC76OSliQR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 21, 2022

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

