Man shot, killed in north Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road

A man died after being shot Saturday in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On Saturday, Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. When authorities arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was then taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

Later that evening, police received reports that three people were involved in the shooting. The three people were then detained and spoke with investigators, before later being released pending the conclusion of the investigation, police said.

The investigation remained active and the case will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for any charges, police said in the release.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot and killed in Phoenix near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road