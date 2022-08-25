A man in his 40s was shot to death Wednesday night in northeast Rochester, marking Rochester's 51st homicide of the year.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that officers were called to North and Durnan streets just before 9 p.m., after it was reported that someone had been shot in the area. Responding officers found a man who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Umbrino said that it appeared that the man was shot during a robbery. No one has been charged in connection with the slaying. Police did not identify the shooting victim.

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a homicide every 4.6 days in 2022.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man shot, killed on North St. in Rochester NY