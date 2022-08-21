Man shot and killed in North Valley of Peoria

PEORIA − Peoria police are investigating the city's 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed in Peoria's North Valley late Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Spring Street where they found a man who had been shot in the an alley. The victim suffered critical injuries, became unresponsive at the scene and could not be revived, said Semone Roth, spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The cause and manner of death will be released bythe Peoria County Coroner. As of early Sunday morning, there were no arrests or suspect information.

Spring Street in that block and near the intersection with Northeast Madison Avenue was blocked off to traffic from about 10:45 p.m. Saturday until shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

More:Peoria police officer fires gun at pit bull later found dead

Anyone with information regarding this homicide, should contact detectives at (309) 494-8480 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

Stay updated on this story:Download the Journal Star app

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police are investigating a fatal shooting in the North Valley.