Man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in Northeast Saturday evening.

MPD said it responded to the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE for the report of a man who had been shot.

4 shootings reported within hour of each other in DC

Police later determined that the man had been shot in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.