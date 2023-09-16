Man shot and killed in northeast Nashville

Police are investigating a possible drug-related motive after a man was fatally shot several times inside a vehicle on Friday evening, Metro Nashville Police Department announced.

Kyle Martin Jr., 22, was found Friday with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on Moonlight Drive off Brick Church Pike in northeast Nashville, MNPD reported.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Martin’s vehicle crashed into nearby parked cars following the shooting.

Martin was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

MNPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects involved in the fatal shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

