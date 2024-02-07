Man shot, killed on northeast side in violent night across Indy
Man shot, killed on northeast side in violent night across Indy
Man shot, killed on northeast side in violent night across Indy
There’s a new race car meant for the Indy Autonomous Challenge that was just revealed at the 2024 CES called the IAC AV-24. Yes, autonomous cars that race.
A Michigan jury found Jennifer Crumbley, mother of the Michigan high school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Here's why the verdict is groundbreaking and what's next.
The Vision Pro, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, is undeniably impressive from a technical perspective. After peaking in 2022 at ~$6 billion in funding across ~600 deals, the AR, VR and metaverse market dipped to $2 billion across just 200 rounds.
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
A 2006 Peugeot 307 CC retractable-hardtop convertible, found in an English self-service car graveyard.
Full results from the Associated Press for the Republican primary and caucus in Nevada.
Palantir stock is surging on AI dreams even as Wall Street is concerned shares may be overvalued.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Make dead zones a thing of the past.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
The Hamburglar is out of retirement, and he's got a cool MOPAR to cruise the country while promoting hamburgers.
Over 26,000 shoppers can't be wrong: Fans rave about this treatment for tackling fine lines, acne, dark spots and more.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Apple's latest Pencil with a USB-C charging port, which has only been available since November, is currently on sale for the lowest price we've seen yet.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys. When will it come out? What's the Joe Alwyn connection? Is there a bonus song? Here's what we know.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller has won my heart ... and that of 25,000+ shoppers: 'I’ll never buy another North Face jacket again,' says a fan. Take that.
From star-worthy headphones to affordable board games, these gift bags have it all! (And you too can have what's inside.)
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
The stories you need to start your day: A historic Grammys night, California’s bad weather continues and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter