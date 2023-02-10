Man shot, killed in Northview Heights

A man was killed in a shooting in Northview Heights on Thursday night.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m.

#BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police say a man in his 40s was shot and killed in Northview Heights this evening. Investigators say the man was shot in the head and chest. Police do not have any suspects at this time. Details tonight at 11 on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/c6afnuFiSL — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) February 10, 2023

Pittsburgh police said the victim was in his 40s and was shot in the head and chest.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca will be LIVE from Pittsburgh police headquarters with the latest information on Channel 11 at 11 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Recall alert: More than 65,000 Honda, Kia, Volkswagen vehicles are under recalls, warnings Composer Burt Bacharach, known for hits like ‘I Say a Little Prayer,’ dead at 94 Target 11: The case of the missing man and the milk carton VIDEO: Injured McKeesport Officer Chuck Thomas attends tribute to fallen Officer Sean Sluganski DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts