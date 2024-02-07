Man shot, killed at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Officers are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed at an Atlanta apartment complex late Tuesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to an address on the 2500 block of Etheridge Dr NW in reference to a man shot.

After arriving, officers found a man who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Medical officials took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim in this shooting has not been identified.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to this deadly shooting.

