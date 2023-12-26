Man shot, killed in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed in Northwest, D.C. on Monday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Longfellow St., N.W. for the report of a man down. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds – he died there.

Man dies after car plunges into Anacostia River

He was identified as 32-year-old Torrell O’Neal Page, of Northwest, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.