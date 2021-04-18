Man shot, killed by officer in Polk County; sheriff’s office investigating

Romy Ellenbogen, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed by an officer Saturday night, prompting a Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation, officials said.

The shooting happened in the Southeast area of Winter Haven just past 10 p.m. The man had a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was shot by a sheriff’s deputy or a Winter Haven Police Department officer. No officers were injured.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd and Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannen will speak at 5 p.m. Sunday about the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

