Man shot and killed in Olympia Friday night has been identified

A 52-year-old man who was shot and killed the night of June 17 in Olympia has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Jeffrey Jordan of Olympia died at the scene of an apartment complex in the 600 block of Pattison Street Southeast.

About 9:40 p.m. June 17, police were dispatched and arrived to find Jordan dead in the lobby of the building, The Olympian reported.

According to witnesses, Jordan, who was described as “highly agitated,” was causing a disturbance with other residents outside the lobby, police said.

He then entered the lobby, confronted a man sitting in a chair, and brandished a large knife. The man in the chair drew a handgun and told Jordan to back away, according to police.

Jordan allegedly charged the man in the chair, who fired at least two rounds, killing him.

The shooter then handed his gun to another person in the lobby and police were called to the scene, The Olympian reported.

Detectives also responded and corroborated the shooter’s statement of the incident, police said.

The shooter’s identity is known to police and the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office is aware of what happened Friday night. The shooter was not taken into custody, police said.