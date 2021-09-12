Man shot, killed at Orlando Elks Lodge, police say

Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday night at the Orlando Elks Lodge.

Another person who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound was taken to the hospital, said Lt. Eduardo J. Bernal, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12 N. Primrose Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. and found the man dead at the scene.

Suspects involved in the shooting still remain at-large, Bernal said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

