Man shot, killed other man in Grand Prairie during dispute, police say

Jack Howland
·1 min read

Two men were involved in a dispute in Grand Prairie on Wednesday night that ended with one of them fatally shooting the other, police announced.

Todd Brookes, 44, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the department said in a news release.

Cain Garica, 27, was arrested later that night on a murder charge.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of North Bent Tree Trail around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. They found Brookes lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a hospital.

The officers found Garcia at a nearby residence, police said.

They determined the two knew each other, police said, and had been involved in a dispute when the suspect shot the victim.

Garcia is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, police said.

