Man shot, killed outside of Get It To Go in Augusta

One man is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning at the Get It To Go store on Windsor Spring Road in Augusta.

Damien Tanksley, 35, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2300 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. and later died at Augusta University Medical Center, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

