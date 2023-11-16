Man shot, killed outside busy street in Harlem
The unidentified man was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.
InDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has launched a new venture and merger & acquisition division named New Ventures to allocate up to $100 million in investments to startups within emerging markets. The mobility platform, recognized as the world’s second-largest ridesharing app and taxi app based on global downloads, specifies that these startups should operate in regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, per its website.
Candela has taken a big step towards electrifying traditionally gas-powered institutions like ferries with its P-12, a hydrofoiling craft now in production that could make passenger vessels cleaner and quieter. Candela's boats are part of a new wave of watercraft that are increasingly similar to aircraft, using an underwater "wing" to produce lift rather than just pushing a V-shaped bow through the water. Startup Navier is looking at the same categories of medium-size passenger boats, while Boundary Layer aims to capture some of the Jet Ski market (and possibly cargo).
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates such accidents, found that in this scenario and many others like it, a technology that limits the speed of vehicles could have mitigated the scale of this tragedy. The driver, who was found to have cocaine and PCP in his system which impaired his decision-making, had a record for breaking the speed limit. The NTSB concluded that intelligent speed-assist technology (ISA) should be standard equipment in all new vehicles to prevent needless deaths.
Battery cells produced at Toyota's future North American EV factory will someday contain a little Redwood Materials DNA. The two companies announced Thursday that Redwood Materials will supply Toyota with cathode material and anode copper foil for battery cells produced at the automaker's $13.9 billion factory in North Carolina that's slated to go into production in 2025. The deal is valuable to Redwood.
Google is scaling up Search Generative Experience (SGE) for holiday shopping. The company announced Thursday that its AI-powered search bot can now spit out gift ideas, photorealistic images of product types and virtual try-ons of men’s tops.
Lillard was dominant against the Raptors, further demonstrating that his pairing with Antetokounmpo remains a work in progress.
Allen knows that Dorsey's not responsible for his league-worst 11 interceptions.
President Biden told reporters that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made “important progress” during a four-hour meeting in Northern California on Wednesday, their first face-to-face encounter in a year.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
The Australian government recently set new packaging regulations after an official review found just 18% of plastic packaging is recycled, falling far short of a 70% target by 2025. Refilled, a Sydney-based startup, wants to help with its smart drink dispensers, which are meant to be used with reusable bottles. Its mission is to save one million plastic bottles from the landfill, and early customers include Google.
Stocks built on gains after CPI inflation data boosted bets that the Fed is done with hiking rates and could start cutting them next year.
Copilot, Microsoft's brand of generative AI technologies, promises to be a big moneymaker for the company, with one analyst predicting that it could generate $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026. Despite a staggered and somewhat confusing rollout, 40% of companies in the Fortune 100 were testing Copilot by fall, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Forrester predicts, meanwhile, that 6.9 million U.S. knowledge workers will be using some form of Copilot in 2024.
Another 1.5 million will be able to receive the maximum Pell Grant award as a result of the FAFSA changes.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the key to making housing more affordable is to increase the supply of homes on the market.