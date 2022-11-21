Man shot, killed outside Catawba County home, deputies say; suspect in custody

A homicide investigation is underway in Catawba County after a man died in a shooting south of Hickory.

Sherriff’s deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty it happened along 15th Avenue Southwest just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

ALSO READ: One person hurt in shooting near Dallas grocery store, according to police

When deputies got to the scene, they found one man dead outside a home.

Investigators said they were able to gather enough information at the scene to figure out Az Thor was the suspect in the case. They said he left the scene on foot before they arrived.

Breaking Catawba County- police are on the scene of a homicide investigation after one person was found shot outside of a home in southwest Hickory. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news daybreak for the latest on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/RGWfqJvqdq — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 21, 2022

After a search along Highway 70 near Brookford Boulevard, a deputy found Thor in an local car dealership and took him into custody, authorities said.

Thor has been charged with one count of murder, deputies said, and is being held in the Catawba County jail with no bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Catawba County law enforcement gives out Thanksgiving meals to those in need)