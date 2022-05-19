Man shot, killed outside College Park apartment, acquaintance in custody

Police in College Park are investigating the shooting death of a man outside of an apartment early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Crystal Apartments on Camp Creek Pkwy. just after 4:30 a.m. to calls of a man who had been shot.

Police say they found a man who had been shot several times in the parking lot of the apartment building.

Investigators learned the man was last seen leaving an apartment with a man who was known to be his acquaintance. Moments after walking out of the apartment, gunfire erupted.

Police detained the acquaintance while he was trying to leave the scene. He has not been charged.

Detectives say they are interviewing several people they believed could have been involved.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call police at 404-761-3131.

