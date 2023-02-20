Man shot and killed outside convenience store in southeast Atlanta, police say

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting was the result of an altercation in the parking lot of Little Bear Food Mart on the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road.

Police said they arrived at the scene at around 1:30 a.m., finding one man dead.

According to police, the man was between 30 and 33 years old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not released any other information about the person shot.

Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said police were interviewing a suspect at their headquarters.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is on the scene in southeast Atlanta and will bring you the latest on this shooting starting at 4:30 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



