Man shot, killed outside home in Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night west of Newton.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. on Dublin Drive in the Springdale community.

A man was shot outside the home near the driveway, deputies said.

There have been no charges filed yet.

No further information was released.

Breaking Catawba Co- a death investigation is underway right now at a home west of Newton in the Springdale Community. Deputies say a man was shot near the driveway. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/G4PqcaH9jy — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 18, 2024

