Man shot, killed outside home in Catawba County

Dave Faherty
·1 min read

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night west of Newton.

Woman dies from injuries after chain-reaction crash in Catawba County

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. on Dublin Drive in the Springdale community.

A man was shot outside the home near the driveway, deputies said.

There have been no charges filed yet.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

Recommended Stories