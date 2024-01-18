Man shot, killed outside home in Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night west of Newton.
Woman dies from injuries after chain-reaction crash in Catawba County
The shooting happened after 8 p.m. on Dublin Drive in the Springdale community.
A man was shot outside the home near the driveway, deputies said.
There have been no charges filed yet.
No further information was released.
Breaking Catawba Co- a death investigation is underway right now at a home west of Newton in the Springdale Community. Deputies say a man was shot near the driveway. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/G4PqcaH9jy
— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 18, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.