Man shot and killed outside of a home near elementary school, Bradenton police say

Detectives are investigating a Sunday shooting that killed a man outside of a home in east Bradenton, a police department news release said Monday.

It happened in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East, and officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday, the release said.

Bradenton police said they found a man in his 50s shot outside of a residence.

First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity, and detectives are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information, BPD said.

The east Bradenton neighborhood is near Manatee Elementary School, and it’s the second shooting death in that area since October.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.