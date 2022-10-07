Man shot, killed outside home in Lancaster, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lancaster Thursday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Cedar Street for reports of a person shot outside of a home. At the scene, authorities found a man lying on the ground. He was confirmed dead by paramedics.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

