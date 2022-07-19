Man is shot and killed outside ‘Law & Order’ TV set, New York reports say

A 31-year-old man was shot in the face as he was managing parking on the set of the NBC drama series “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” New York reports say.

The victim, who was sitting in his car in Brooklyn around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, was shot multiple times after someone approached him and opened his door, according to WABC. He later died at an area hospital.

He was tasked with several duties for the TV production, including putting up “No Parking” signs, according to CBS2. The Daily News reports he was also “providing security and guarding equipment trucks.”

No “Law & Order” cast and crew members were on the set at the time of the shooting, according to WNBC.

The victim is a resident of Queens, WABC reported, but he has not been publicly identified. An NBC spokesperson called him a crew member for the “Law & Order” spin-off series starring Christopher Meloni.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” the statement sent to Entertainment Weekly reads. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police were searching for a suspect described as “a 5-foot-4 male with a thin build who was wearing a sweatshirt, black hoodie, and black pants,” The Wrap reported.

Local resident Ian Oberholtzer told the Daily News film crews are common in the area, but the killing is “not the kind of thing you’d expect from the block.”