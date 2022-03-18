Man shot and killed outside Target in broad daylight, Ohio police say

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot right outside of a Target store in broad daylight, Ohio police say.

While it was first reported to be an active shooter situation through multiple 911 calls, Cincinnati police have since confirmed this was a targeted incident.

The Cincinnati Police Department was called to the Oakley Target on Geier Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, according to a thread of tweets. Responding officers found one male victim outside the store.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Alias Phillips, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

“A piece of my heart is gone,” father Tracy Phillips told WLTW. “It’s gone and it can’t be replaced.”

He described his son as a great artist who loved helping other people, according to the Ohio TV station.

Officials say “this was not a random act of violence,” but that Phillips was targeted by an unidentified suspect. The shooter drove away before police arrived.

Police say Target employees and customers sheltered in place as a SWAT team confirmed the store’s first and second floors were clear of any threats.

The shooting remains under investigation.

