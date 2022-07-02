Man shot and killed outside Whitehaven convenience store, police say

A man died after he was shot outside a Memphis convenience store Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Winchester Road in Whitehaven just before 6 p.m., Memphis Police said.

Officers said the man had been shot several times and died at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

At 5:56 pm, officers responded to 1341 Winchester Road in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.



This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/lZK6OwiJej — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 2, 2022

If you have information that can help the police solve this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: