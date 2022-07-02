Man shot and killed outside Whitehaven convenience store, police say
A man died after he was shot outside a Memphis convenience store Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Winchester Road in Whitehaven just before 6 p.m., Memphis Police said.
Officers said the man had been shot several times and died at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.
