Man shot and killed outside Whitehaven convenience store, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man died after he was shot outside a Memphis convenience store Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Winchester Road in Whitehaven just before 6 p.m., Memphis Police said.

Officers said the man had been shot several times and died at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

If you have information that can help the police solve this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

