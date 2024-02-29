Man shot and killed overnight in Bountiful neighborhood

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — One man was shot and killed in a Bountiful neighborhood early Thursday morning, Feb. 29.

Lt. Andrew Smith with Bountiful PD told ABC4 officers were called to the area of 1950 South and Bonneview Drive around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man, only identified as being in his early 20s, with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. First responders provided medical aid on the scene until he could be transported to a local area hospital for further care. The victim later died at the hospital due to the injury.

Smith said detectives found 18 shell casings on the scene and believe they were fired by a single shooter. Detectives are still very early on in the investigation, though Smith told ABC4 they have leads coming in that are getting them closer to finding a suspect.

As the investigation is ongoing, police have not yet identified a cause or a motive for the shooting.

Smith said there is no threat to the public at this time and is asking anyone who may have more information on the shooting to call the Bountiful Police Department at (801)-298-6000.

