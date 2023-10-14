Man shot, killed overnight in Minneapolis alley

Minneapolis police at the scene of a fatal shooting in an alley near the 2500 block of 16th Avenue South.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Phillips neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting just after 1:35 a.m. and found an unconscious man in an alley near the 2500 block of 16th Avenue South. Minneapolis police said the victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and officers attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later date.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can submit a tip to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.